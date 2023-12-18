Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
