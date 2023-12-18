CIBC Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$34.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on TMX Group to C$31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$108.88.

TMX Group Stock Down 0.3 %

X stock opened at C$30.88 on Friday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$25.87 and a twelve month high of C$31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.47.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6091714 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

