CIBC Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FM. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.13.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

TSE:FM opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.27. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. Research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.4614695 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.