CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CIX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.14.

TSE CIX opened at C$15.06 on Friday. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.01 and a 52 week high of C$18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.32.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of C$616.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.4861111 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

