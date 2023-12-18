Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,282 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 1.25% of Chimera Investment worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM opened at $5.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

CIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

