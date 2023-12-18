Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

CHS opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $928.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

