Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.91 and a 52-week high of $1,149.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $926.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $882.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

