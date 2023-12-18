Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 653 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.39 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

