Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 49,523 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,523 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in RTX by 15.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in RTX by 21.2% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $80.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

