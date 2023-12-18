Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,357 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $236.73 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.54.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

