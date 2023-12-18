Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 138,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTV opened at $148.57 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $149.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.