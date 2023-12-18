Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,606,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782,994 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.22 on Monday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

