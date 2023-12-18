Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 900 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,682,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 320,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 361,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 105,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

