Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $307.30 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.68. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

