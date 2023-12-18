Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $230.38 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $233.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.