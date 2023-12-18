Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,628.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,601.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2,528.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

