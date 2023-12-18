Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 111,805 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CVS opened at $74.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

