Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $17.60 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,506 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.11.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $584.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.04. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

