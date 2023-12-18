Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $15.48 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.46 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average is $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.