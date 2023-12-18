Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $39,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $290.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.81 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

