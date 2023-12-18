Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 121.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 355.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 573,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 447,164 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WY shares. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.