Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $13,752,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $500.58 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $508.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.80. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

