Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 2,565 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $823.54 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $830.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $767.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $738.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.