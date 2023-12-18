Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 514 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.08.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $217.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.39. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

