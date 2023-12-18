Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 263 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

