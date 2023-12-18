Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $106.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHK. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $101,464,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

