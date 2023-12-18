Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $146.02 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

