Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.23.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $150.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.