Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

CSR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $872.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centerspace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Centerspace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Centerspace by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

