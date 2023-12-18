Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 705 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $354.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.21 and a 200-day moving average of $311.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

