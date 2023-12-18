Cencora (NYSE:COR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $200.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average is $186.44. Cencora has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $205.83.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $5,053,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at $67,027,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,370,672 shares of company stock valued at $267,704,230. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cencora during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

