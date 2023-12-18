Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.57 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

