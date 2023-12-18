Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after buying an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after buying an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

