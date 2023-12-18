Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,562 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.74 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.