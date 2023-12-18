Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $58,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $88.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

