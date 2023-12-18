Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total value of $3,221,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,741,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,730,221.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 852,297 shares of company stock valued at $192,268,810. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $261.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.84. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.94.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

