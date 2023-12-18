Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 7,433 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Client First Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $473.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $366.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $475.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

