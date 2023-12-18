Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 40,233 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,233 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.0851 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.