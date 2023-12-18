Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $274.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.31 and a 200-day moving average of $256.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

