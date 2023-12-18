Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $571.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $457.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $581.00.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.33.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

