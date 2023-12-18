Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,067 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $273,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.63 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

