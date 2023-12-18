Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Position Raised by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,902 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $194,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $25.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

