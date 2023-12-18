Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

