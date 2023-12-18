Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$106.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$95.65.

CNQ stock opened at C$83.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$83.15. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$93.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. Also, Senior Officer Brenda Gayle Balog sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,752 shares of company stock worth $14,924,022. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

