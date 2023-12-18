Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.7203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

