Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $120.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

