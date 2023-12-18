Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.76.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $98.95 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

