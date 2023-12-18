CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAMP. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CalAmp

CalAmp Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 681,123 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,236,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 113,684 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.