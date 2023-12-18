C2C Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 54.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.5% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $1,600,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $253.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

