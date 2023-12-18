Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.95.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKD. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

NYSE BKD opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,451. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

